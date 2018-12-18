Las películas semifinalistas para los Óscar 2019

Aunque la lista de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2019 será dada a conocer el 22 de enero del 2019, siempre es interesante saber por dónde andan los gustos de la Academia.

La lista de películas preseleccionadas o semifinalistas de nueve categorías fue dada a conocer este martes. De aquí saldrán definitivamente los ganadores que se darán a conocer el 24 de febrero del 2019 durante la 91 edición de los premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos, evento que se desarrollará una vez más en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

La lista es la siguiente:

Documental, largometraje

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Corto documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Mejor película lengua no inglesa

Birds of Passage – Colombia

The Guilty – Dinamarca

Never Look Away – Alemania

Shoplifters – Japón

Ayka – Kazajistán

Capernaum – Libano

Roma – México

Cold War – Pononia

Burning .- Corea del Sur

Maquillaje y peinado

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Música original

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Canción original

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” de Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” de Black Panther

“Revelation” de Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” de Dumplin

“We Won’t Move” de The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” de Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” de Quincy

“I’ll Fight” de RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” de Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” de “Sorry to Bother You”

“Shallow” de “A Star Is Born”

“Suspirium” de Suspiria”

“The Big Unknown” de Widows

Cortometraje animado

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Cortometraje live-action

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Efectos visuales

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen