Las películas semifinalistas para los Óscar 2019

Aunque la lista de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2019 será dada a conocer el 22 de enero del 2019, siempre es interesante saber por dónde andan los gustos de la Academia.
La lista de películas preseleccionadas o semifinalistas de nueve categorías fue dada a conocer este martes. De aquí saldrán definitivamente los ganadores que se darán a conocer el 24 de febrero del 2019 durante la 91 edición de los premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos, evento que se desarrollará una vez más en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
La lista es la siguiente:
Documental, largometraje
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Corto documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Mejor película lengua no inglesa
Birds of Passage – Colombia
The Guilty – Dinamarca
Never Look Away – Alemania
Shoplifters – Japón
Ayka – Kazajistán
Capernaum – Libano
Roma – México
Cold War – Pononia
Burning .- Corea del Sur
Maquillaje y peinado
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Música original
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Canción original
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” de Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars” de Black Panther
“Revelation” de Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies” de Dumplin
“We Won’t Move” de The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” de Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” de Quincy
“I’ll Fight” de RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” de Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” de “Sorry to Bother You”
“Shallow” de “A Star Is Born”
“Suspirium” de Suspiria”
“The Big Unknown” de Widows
Cortometraje animado
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
Cortometraje live-action
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Efectos visuales
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen